Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Baltimore
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
1
5
1
Totals
41
11
19
11
Mullins cf
3
0
0
0
Springer cf
4
2
2
0
Mancini dh
2
0
0
0
Zimmer...
E_Kirk (1), Espinal (3), Guerrero Jr. (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Stowers (1), Springer (11), Hernández (9), Gurriel Jr. (14), Tapia (9). 3B_Biggio (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (15).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish L,1-4
|4
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Gillaspie
|
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Voth
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Garcia
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah W,8-1
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Merryweather
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cimber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gage
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Manoah (Mancini), Gage (Stowers).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:17. A_19,716 (53,506).
