Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

The Associated Press
June 13, 2022 10:43 pm
Baltimore

Toronto

Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 41 11 19 11
Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 2 2 0
Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0
Martin ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0
Hays rf 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 2 3 3
McKenna ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Kirk c 5 1 1 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 5 1 3 1
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 Espinal 3b 5 1 2 3
Rutschman c 4 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 1 3 0
Nevin 3b 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 1 2 2
Stowers lf 3 0 1 1 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1
Mateo ss 4 0 2 0
Baltimore 000 000 100 1
Toronto 101 071 01x 11

E_Kirk (1), Espinal (3), Guerrero Jr. (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Stowers (1), Springer (11), Hernández (9), Gurriel Jr. (14), Tapia (9). 3B_Biggio (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bradish L,1-4 4 1-3 9 5 5 1 3
Gillaspie 1-3 5 4 4 0 0
Voth 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1
Garcia 2 2 1 1 0 1
Toronto
Manoah W,8-1 6 1 0 0 1 7
Merryweather 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gage 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Manoah (Mancini), Gage (Stowers).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:17. A_19,716 (53,506).

