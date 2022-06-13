Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Baltimore Toronto ab

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 41 11 19 11 Mullins cf 3 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 2 2 0 Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 1 0 0 0 Martin ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 Hays rf 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 2 3 3 McKenna ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Kirk c 5 1 1 1 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 5 1 3 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 Espinal 3b 5 1 2 3 Rutschman c 4 1 1 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 1 3 0 Nevin 3b 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 4 1 2 2 Stowers lf 3 0 1 1 Biggio 2b 3 1 1 1 Mateo ss 4 0 2 0

Baltimore 000 000 100 — 1 Toronto 101 071 01x — 11

E_Kirk (1), Espinal (3), Guerrero Jr. (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 8, Toronto 7. 2B_Stowers (1), Springer (11), Hernández (9), Gurriel Jr. (14), Tapia (9). 3B_Biggio (1). HR_Guerrero Jr. (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Bradish L,1-4 4 1-3 9 5 5 1 3 Gillaspie 1-3 5 4 4 0 0 Voth 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 Garcia 2 2 1 1 0 1

Toronto Manoah W,8-1 6 1 0 0 1 7 Merryweather 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gage 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Cimber pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Manoah (Mancini), Gage (Stowers).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:17. A_19,716 (53,506).

