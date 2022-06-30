Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
5
1
2
11
Díaz 3b
3
0
2
0
1
0
.271
Franco ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.262
Ramírez dh
3
0
0
...
E_Moreno (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Bichette (17), Hernández (14). HR_Paredes (11), off Kikuchi; Hernández (8), off Yarbrough; Espinal (6), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Paredes (22), Hernández 2 (31), Espinal 2 (37). SB_Springer (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Mejía); Toronto 5 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr. 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Toronto 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ramírez, Gurriel Jr., Bichette. GIDP_Ramírez, Moreno, Bichette.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Walls, Paredes; Franco, Walls, Paredes); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.75
|Yarbrough, L, 0-4
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|95
|5.82
|Faucher
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|7.59
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 3-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|80
|4.74
|Thornton, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.82
|Phelps, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.23
|Cimber, S, 4-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.58
Inherited runners-scored_Faucher 2-0. HBP_Yarbrough (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:55. A_22,987 (53,506).
