Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 2 11 Díaz 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .271 Franco ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .262 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .306 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Paredes 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .243 Bruján rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .160 Walls 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .164 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Lowe cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .173

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 9 4 3 2 Springer cf-rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .260 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Kirk dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .319 Hernández rf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .261 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .109 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .223 Espinal 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .271 Moreno c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .300

Tampa Bay 000 100 000_1 5 0 Toronto 020 000 20x_4 9 1

E_Moreno (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Bichette (17), Hernández (14). HR_Paredes (11), off Kikuchi; Hernández (8), off Yarbrough; Espinal (6), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Paredes (22), Hernández 2 (31), Espinal 2 (37). SB_Springer (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Mejía); Toronto 5 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr. 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Toronto 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, Gurriel Jr., Bichette. GIDP_Ramírez, Moreno, Bichette.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Walls, Paredes; Franco, Walls, Paredes); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.75 Yarbrough, L, 0-4 5 1-3 8 4 4 1 0 95 5.82 Faucher 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 33 7.59

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, W, 3-4 6 4 1 1 1 8 80 4.74 Thornton, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.82 Phelps, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.23 Cimber, S, 4-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.58

Inherited runners-scored_Faucher 2-0. HBP_Yarbrough (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:55. A_22,987 (53,506).

