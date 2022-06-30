Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
1
5
1
Totals
31
4
9
4
Díaz 3b
3
0
2
0
Springer cf-rf
2
0
1
0
Franco ss
4
0
1
0
...
E_Moreno (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Bichette (17), Hernández (14). HR_Paredes (11), Hernández (8), Espinal (6). SB_Springer (8).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Yarbrough L,0-4
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Faucher
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi W,3-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Thornton H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cimber S,4-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Yarbrough (Springer).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:55. A_22,987 (53,506).
