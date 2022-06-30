Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Toronto ab

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 4 9 4 Díaz 3b 3 0 2 0 Springer cf-rf 2 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 Kirk dh 4 1 1 0 Paredes 1b 4 1 1 1 Hernández rf 4 1 3 2 Bruján rf 4 0 1 0 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 Walls 2b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Lowe cf 3 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 1 2 2 Moreno c 2 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 100 000 — 1 Toronto 020 000 20x — 4

E_Moreno (1). DP_Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Bichette (17), Hernández (14). HR_Paredes (11), Hernández (8), Espinal (6). SB_Springer (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 1 Yarbrough L,0-4 5 1-3 8 4 4 1 0 Faucher 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1

Toronto Kikuchi W,3-4 6 4 1 1 1 8 Thornton H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Phelps H,6 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cimber S,4-7 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Yarbrough (Springer).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:55. A_22,987 (53,506).

