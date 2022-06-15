Toronto 7, Baltimore 6

Baltimore
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
35
6
6
6
Totals
39
7
13
7
Mullins dh
5
1
1
0
Springer cf
5
0
0
0
Hays rf
3
2
1
1
Bichette...
READ MORE
LOB_Baltimore 2, Toronto 6. 2B_Rutschman (5), Mullins (15), Hays (15), Kirk (10). HR_Rutschman (1), Mountcastle 2 (12), Hernández (4), Chapman (9), Guerrero Jr. (16). SB_Hernández (3). S_Mateo (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|4
|2-3
|11
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Baker
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|López
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bautista L,2-2
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|7
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|8
|García BS,0-3
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cimber W,7-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bautista pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
HBP_Berríos (Hays).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:53. A_19,961 (53,506).
