Toronto 7, Baltimore 6

The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

Baltimore Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 6 6 Totals 39 7 13 7
Mullins dh 5 1 1 0 Springer cf 5 0 0 0
Hays rf 3 2 1 1 Bichette ss 5 1 0 0
Mountcastle 1b 4 2 2 3 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 3 4 2
Rutschman c 4 1 2 2 Kirk c 4 0 1 1
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Hernández dh 4 1 2 2
Nevin 3b 4 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 1 2 0
Stowers lf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 2
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0
McKenna cf 4 0 0 0 Tapia rf 4 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 200 130 0 6
Toronto 104 010 000 1 7

LOB_Baltimore 2, Toronto 6. 2B_Rutschman (5), Mullins (15), Hays (15), Kirk (10). HR_Rutschman (1), Mountcastle 2 (12), Hernández (4), Chapman (9), Guerrero Jr. (16). SB_Hernández (3). S_Mateo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann 4 2-3 11 6 6 0 2
Baker 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0
López 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bautista L,2-2 0 1 1 0 0 0
Toronto
Berríos 7 3 3 3 0 8
García BS,0-3 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber W,7-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bautista pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Berríos (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:53. A_19,961 (53,506).

