Toronto 7, Baltimore 6

Baltimore Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 6 6 Totals 39 7 13 7 Mullins dh 5 1 1 0 Springer cf 5 0 0 0 Hays rf 3 2 1 1 Bichette ss 5 1 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 2 2 3 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 3 4 2 Rutschman c 4 1 2 2 Kirk c 4 0 1 1 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Hernández dh 4 1 2 2 Nevin 3b 4 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 4 1 2 0 Stowers lf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 2 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 2 0 McKenna cf 4 0 0 0 Tapia rf 4 0 1 0

Baltimore 000 200 130 0 — 6 Toronto 104 010 000 1 — 7

LOB_Baltimore 2, Toronto 6. 2B_Rutschman (5), Mullins (15), Hays (15), Kirk (10). HR_Rutschman (1), Mountcastle 2 (12), Hernández (4), Chapman (9), Guerrero Jr. (16). SB_Hernández (3). S_Mateo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Zimmermann 4 2-3 11 6 6 0 2 Baker 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 0 López 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bautista L,2-2 0 1 1 0 0 0

Toronto Berríos 7 3 3 3 0 8 García BS,0-3 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber W,7-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bautista pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

HBP_Berríos (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:53. A_19,961 (53,506).

