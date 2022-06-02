Trending:
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 6:28 pm
Chicago Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 35 8 12 7
L.García ss 4 1 2 0 Espinal 2b 5 0 3 3
Robert cf 4 1 2 2 Bichette ss 5 0 1 1
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Hernández rf 5 2 2 2
Sheets rf 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 0 2 0
Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Biggio 1b 4 1 1 1
Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0
McGuire dh 4 1 1 0 Tapia lf 3 2 1 0
Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Grriel Jr. ph-lf 1 1 0 0
Zimmer cf 2 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 030 3
Toronto 001 012 04x 8

E_Sheets (2). DP_Chicago 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Toronto 8. 2B_Robert (4), Tapia (7), Kirk (8), Espinal (14), Guerrero Jr. (6), Hernández (6), Biggio (2). HR_Hernández (3). SB_Robert (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cueto L,0-2 6 7 4 3 0 5
Banks 1 1 0 0 1 1
López 0 2 4 4 1 0
Bummer 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Lambert 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Toronto
Manoah W,6-1 7 2-3 6 3 3 1 5
Cimber H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Thornton 1 0 0 0 1 2

López pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cueto (Zimmer), López (Chapman). WP_Lambert.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:05. A_25,250 (53,506).

Top Stories