Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 35 8 12 7 L.García ss 4 1 2 0 Espinal 2b 5 0 3 3 Robert cf 4 1 2 2 Bichette ss 5 0 1 1 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 1 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Hernández rf 5 2 2 2 Sheets rf 3 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 0 2 0 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 Biggio 1b 4 1 1 1 Vaughn lf 4 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 McGuire dh 4 1 1 0 Tapia lf 3 2 1 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Grriel Jr. ph-lf 1 1 0 0 Zimmer cf 2 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 030 — 3 Toronto 001 012 04x — 8

E_Sheets (2). DP_Chicago 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Toronto 8. 2B_Robert (4), Tapia (7), Kirk (8), Espinal (14), Guerrero Jr. (6), Hernández (6), Biggio (2). HR_Hernández (3). SB_Robert (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Cueto L,0-2 6 7 4 3 0 5 Banks 1 1 0 0 1 1 López 0 2 4 4 1 0 Bummer 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Lambert 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Toronto Manoah W,6-1 7 2-3 6 3 3 1 5 Cimber H,8 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Thornton 1 0 0 0 1 2

López pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cueto (Zimmer), López (Chapman). WP_Lambert.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:05. A_25,250 (53,506).

