Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
3
7
3
Totals
35
8
12
7
L.García ss
4
1
2
0
Espinal 2b
5
0
3
3
Robert cf
4
1
2
2
Bichette...
READ MORE
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|7
|
|L.García ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Vaughn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|McGuire dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grriel Jr. ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Toronto
|001
|012
|04x
|—
|8
E_Sheets (2). DP_Chicago 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Toronto 8. 2B_Robert (4), Tapia (7), Kirk (8), Espinal (14), Guerrero Jr. (6), Hernández (6), Biggio (2). HR_Hernández (3). SB_Robert (7).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto L,0-2
|6
|
|7
|4
|3
|0
|5
|Banks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|López
|0
|
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Bummer
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lambert
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah W,6-1
|7
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Cimber H,8
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thornton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
López pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Cueto (Zimmer), López (Chapman). WP_Lambert.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:05. A_25,250 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.