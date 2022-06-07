Trending:
Toronto 8, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 1:20 am
< a min read
      

Toronto Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 10 7 Totals 29 0 2 0
Springer cf-rf 4 2 0 0 Merrifield dh 4 0 0 0
Bichette ss 4 1 1 2 Isbel lf 4 0 0 0
Biggio ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 1 Perez c 3 0 0 0
Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 0 0 0 0
Hernández rf 3 0 1 1 Melendez rf-c 3 0 0 0
Zimmer ph-cf 0 0 0 0 Dozier 1b-rf 3 0 0 0
Kirk dh 4 1 1 0 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0
Espinal 2b-ss 5 1 2 2 Taylor cf 2 0 2 0
Chapman 3b 5 1 2 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0
Grriel Jr. lf-1b 4 1 2 0
Jansen c 2 0 0 1
Toronto 000 213 110 8
Kansas City 000 000 000 0

E_Hernández (4), Witt Jr. (5). DP_Toronto 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Chapman (8). HR_Bichette (9), Guerrero Jr. (13), Espinal (5). SF_Jansen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling W,2-1 5 1 0 0 0 2
Merryweather 1 0 0 0 1 0
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thornton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gage 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Lynch L,2-5 5 2-3 6 6 6 2 4
Cuas 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Payamps 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 1
Abreu 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1

HBP_Abreu (Jansen). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:50. A_10,889 (37,903).

Top Stories