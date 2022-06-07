Toronto 8, Kansas City 0

Toronto
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
8
10
7
Totals
29
0
2
0
Springer cf-rf
4
2
0
0
Merrifield dh
4
0
0
0
Bichette ss
4
1
1
2
E_Hernández (4), Witt Jr. (5). DP_Toronto 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Kansas City 3. 2B_Chapman (8). HR_Bichette (9), Guerrero Jr. (13), Espinal (5). SF_Jansen (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling W,2-1
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Merryweather
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gage
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch L,2-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|4
|Cuas
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payamps
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
HBP_Abreu (Jansen). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.
T_2:50. A_10,889 (37,903).
