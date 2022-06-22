On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 12:57 am
< a min read
      

Toronto

Chicago

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
39
9
13
9

Totals
39
5
13
5

Espinal 2b
4
2
1
0

Mendick ss
1
0
1
0

Bichette ss
5
1
2
4

L.García...

READ MORE

Toronto Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 39 5 13 5
Espinal 2b 4 2 1 0 Mendick ss 1 0 1 0
Bichette ss 5 1 2 4 L.García ss-cf 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 Vaughn 1b-2b 5 1 3 0
Kirk dh 5 1 2 2 Robert cf 3 0 1 1
Hernández rf 4 1 2 2 Zavala 1b 2 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 Abreu dh 3 1 1 0
Tapia cf 4 0 0 0 Burger 3b 5 1 2 1
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 1 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 1 Engel rf 1 0 0 0
Moreno c 4 1 2 0 Pollock lf 3 0 1 1
Haseley lf-rf 4 0 1 1
Harrison 2b-ss 4 1 1 0
Toronto 101 500 200 9
Chicago 000 001 130 5

E_Espinal (5). DP_Toronto 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Moreno (1), Chapman (11), Hernández (12). 3B_Burger (1). HR_Kirk (8), Bichette (11), Hernández (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Stripling W,4-2 6 5 1 1 1 5
Phelps 1 3 1 1 0 1
Cimber 1-3 4 3 3 1 0
Thornton H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Giolito L,4-4 5 11 7 7 1 3
Foster 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Banks 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:07. A_19,406 (40,615).

