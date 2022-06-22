Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto
Chicago
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
9
13
9
Totals
39
5
13
5
Espinal 2b
4
2
1
0
Mendick ss
1
0
1
0
Bichette ss
5
1
2
4
L.García...
|Toronto
|101
|500
|200
|—
|9
|Chicago
|000
|001
|130
|—
|5
E_Espinal (5). DP_Toronto 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Moreno (1), Chapman (11), Hernández (12). 3B_Burger (1). HR_Kirk (8), Bichette (11), Hernández (7).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling W,4-2
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Phelps
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Thornton H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,4-4
|5
|
|11
|7
|7
|1
|3
|Foster
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Banks
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:07. A_19,406 (40,615).
