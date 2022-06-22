Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto Chicago ab

Toronto Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 9 13 9 Totals 39 5 13 5 Espinal 2b 4 2 1 0 Mendick ss 1 0 1 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 4 L.García ss-cf 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 Vaughn 1b-2b 5 1 3 0 Kirk dh 5 1 2 2 Robert cf 3 0 1 1 Hernández rf 4 1 2 2 Zavala 1b 2 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 Abreu dh 3 1 1 0 Tapia cf 4 0 0 0 Burger 3b 5 1 2 1 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 1 1 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 1 Engel rf 1 0 0 0 Moreno c 4 1 2 0 Pollock lf 3 0 1 1 Haseley lf-rf 4 0 1 1 Harrison 2b-ss 4 1 1 0

Toronto 101 500 200 — 9 Chicago 000 001 130 — 5

E_Espinal (5). DP_Toronto 2, Chicago 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Chicago 9. 2B_Moreno (1), Chapman (11), Hernández (12). 3B_Burger (1). HR_Kirk (8), Bichette (11), Hernández (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Stripling W,4-2 6 5 1 1 1 5 Phelps 1 3 1 1 0 1 Cimber 1-3 4 3 3 1 0 Thornton H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chicago Giolito L,4-4 5 11 7 7 1 3 Foster 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Banks 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:07. A_19,406 (40,615).

