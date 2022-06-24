Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Toronto Milwaukee ab

Toronto Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 9 13 8 Totals 33 4 8 4 Espinal 2b 5 0 0 0 Yelich lf 3 0 2 2 Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 0 0 1 Guerrero Jr. dh 5 1 2 1 Tellez 1b 5 0 0 0 Kirk c 4 2 4 2 McCutchen dh 3 0 1 0 Moreno c 1 0 0 0 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 Narváez c 4 1 1 0 Tapia cf 4 1 1 0 Taylor rf 3 2 2 1 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 4 1 1 0 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 3 Davis cf 3 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 1 Biggio 1b 2 2 2 1

Toronto 050 000 301 — 9 Milwaukee 000 010 102 — 4

E_Chapman (4). DP_Toronto 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Chapman (12), Gurriel Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (10), Narváez (8). HR_Biggio (2), Kirk (9), Taylor (9). SB_Yelich (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Manoah W,9-2 6 2-3 5 2 2 3 6 Gage 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Beasley 1 3 2 2 1 2 Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Milwaukee Houser L,4-8 6 9 5 5 1 3 Kelley 1 3 3 3 0 0 Strzelecki 2 1 1 1 1 2

Beasley pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Beasley (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:16. A_32,166 (41,900).

