On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 11:47 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
9
13
8

Totals
33
4
8
4

Espinal 2b
5
0
0
0

Yelich lf
3
0
2
2

Bichette ss
5
0
0
0

Adames...

READ MORE

Toronto Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 9 13 8 Totals 33 4 8 4
Espinal 2b 5 0 0 0 Yelich lf 3 0 2 2
Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 Adames ss 5 0 0 1
Guerrero Jr. dh 5 1 2 1 Tellez 1b 5 0 0 0
Kirk c 4 2 4 2 McCutchen dh 3 0 1 0
Moreno c 1 0 0 0 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 Narváez c 4 1 1 0
Tapia cf 4 1 1 0 Taylor rf 3 2 2 1
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 4 1 1 0
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 3 Davis cf 3 0 1 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 1
Biggio 1b 2 2 2 1
Toronto 050 000 301 9
Milwaukee 000 010 102 4

E_Chapman (4). DP_Toronto 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Chapman (12), Gurriel Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (10), Narváez (8). HR_Biggio (2), Kirk (9), Taylor (9). SB_Yelich (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah W,9-2 6 2-3 5 2 2 3 6
Gage 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Beasley 1 3 2 2 1 2
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Houser L,4-8 6 9 5 5 1 3
Kelley 1 3 3 3 0 0
Strzelecki 2 1 1 1 1 2

Beasley pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Beasley (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:16. A_32,166 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|1 2022 Procurement Playbook - DHS -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories