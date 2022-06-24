Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Toronto
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
9
13
8
Totals
33
4
8
4
Espinal 2b
5
0
0
0
Yelich lf
3
0
2
2
Bichette ss
5
0
0
0
Adames...
|Toronto
|050
|000
|301
|—
|9
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|102
|—
|4
E_Chapman (4). DP_Toronto 2, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Chapman (12), Gurriel Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (10), Narváez (8). HR_Biggio (2), Kirk (9), Taylor (9). SB_Yelich (11).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah W,9-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Gage
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Beasley
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser L,4-8
|6
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Kelley
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Strzelecki
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Beasley pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Beasley (McCutchen).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_3:16. A_32,166 (41,900).
