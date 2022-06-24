On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 11:47 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 9 13 8 2 5
Espinal 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Guerrero Jr. dh 5 1 2 1 0 0 .266
Kirk c 4 2 4 2 0 0 .321
Moreno c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .379
Hernández rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Tapia cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .215
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Biggio 1b 2 2 2 1 2 0 .220
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 8 4 5 9
Yelich lf 3 0 2 2 2 0 .245
Adames ss 5 0 0 1 0 1 .205
Tellez 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .244
McCutchen dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .205
Narváez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Taylor rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .231
Peterson 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .229
Davis cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .364
Toronto 050 000 301_9 13 1
Milwaukee 000 010 102_4 8 0

E_Chapman (4). LOB_Toronto 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Chapman (12), Gurriel Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (10), Narváez (8). HR_Biggio (2), off Kelley; Kirk (9), off Kelley; Taylor (9), off Manoah. RBIs_Chapman 3 (30), Gurriel Jr. (31), Biggio (10), Kirk 2 (28), Guerrero Jr. (43), Yelich 2 (26), Taylor (31), Adames (37). SB_Yelich (11). CS_McCutchen (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Moreno); Milwaukee 5 (Tellez 4, Adames). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Espinal. GIDP_Espinal, Adames, Urías.

DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio; Chapman, Espinal, Biggio); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Urías, Tellez; Adames, Tellez).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah, W, 9-2 6 2-3 5 2 2 3 6 106 2.05
Gage 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.08
Beasley 1 3 2 2 1 2 36 7.88
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.94
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser, L, 4-8 6 9 5 5 1 3 102 4.50
Kelley 1 3 3 3 0 0 29 7.31
Strzelecki 2 1 1 1 1 2 39 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 3-1. HBP_Beasley (McCutchen).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_3:16. A_32,166 (41,900).

Top Stories