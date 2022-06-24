Toronto 9, Milwaukee 4

Toronto
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|8
|2
|5
|
|Espinal 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Kirk c
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Moreno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.379
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Tapia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.215
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Biggio 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.220
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|5
|9
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.245
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Taylor rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.364
|Toronto
|050
|000
|301_9
|13
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|102_4
|8
|0
E_Chapman (4). LOB_Toronto 4, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Chapman (12), Gurriel Jr. (16), Guerrero Jr. (10), Narváez (8). HR_Biggio (2), off Kelley; Kirk (9), off Kelley; Taylor (9), off Manoah. RBIs_Chapman 3 (30), Gurriel Jr. (31), Biggio (10), Kirk 2 (28), Guerrero Jr. (43), Yelich 2 (26), Taylor (31), Adames (37). SB_Yelich (11). CS_McCutchen (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Moreno); Milwaukee 5 (Tellez 4, Adames). RISP_Toronto 4 for 7; Milwaukee 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Espinal. GIDP_Espinal, Adames, Urías.
DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Biggio; Chapman, Espinal, Biggio); Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Urías, Tellez; Adames, Tellez).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 9-2
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|106
|2.05
|Gage
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.08
|Beasley
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|36
|7.88
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.94
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 4-8
|6
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|102
|4.50
|Kelley
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|29
|7.31
|Strzelecki
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|39
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 3-1. HBP_Beasley (McCutchen).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_3:16. A_32,166 (41,900).
