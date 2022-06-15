Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles (27-36, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (36-25, second in the AL East) Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-5, 5.08 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -294, Orioles +239; over/under is 9 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Toronto has a... READ MORE

Baltimore Orioles (27-36, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (36-25, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-5, 5.08 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -294, Orioles +239; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Toronto has a 19-11 record in home games and a 36-25 record overall. The Blue Jays have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .326.

Baltimore has gone 12-21 in road games and 27-36 overall. The Orioles have a 16-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seven doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .259 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 14-for-44 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has 14 doubles and eight home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-39 with five doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .332 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Trey Mancini: day-to-day (right hand), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (left oblique), Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

