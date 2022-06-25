Toronto FC 2, Atlanta 1

Atlanta

Atlanta 0 1 — 1 Toronto FC 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Toronto FC, Osorio, 4 (Nelson), 8th minute.

Second Half_2, Atlanta, Araujo, 4, 57th; 3, Toronto FC, Priso-Mbongue, 1, 78th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Rocco Rios Novo, Bobby Shuttleworth; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Nelson, Toronto FC, 28th; Salcedo, Toronto FC, 52nd; Moreno, Atlanta, 54th; Araujo, Atlanta, 70th.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Adam Wienckowski, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Fabrizio Stasolla.

Atlanta_Rocco Rios Novo; George Campbell, Alan Franco, Caleb Wiley; Emerson Hyndman (Amar Sejdic, 82nd), Aiden Mcfadden (Machop Chol, 82nd), Marcelino Moreno; Luiz Araujo (Dom Dwyer, 82nd), Ronaldo Cisneros, Franco Ibarra (Matheus Rossetto, 64th), Josef Martínez.

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Chris Mavinga, Luca Petrasso (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 67th), Carlos Salcedo; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio (Ralph Priso-Mbongue, 62nd), Alejandro Pozuelo, Kosi Thompson; Ayo Akinola (Shane O’Neill, 86th), Jesus Jimenez (Jacob Shaffelburg, 67th), Jayden Nelson (Deandre Kerr, 46th).

