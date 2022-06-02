Toro’s triple helps Mariners edge Orioles 7-6 in 10 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a tiebreaking triple in the top of the 10th inning, and Diego Castillo shut down Baltimore in the bottom half to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-6 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night. With the automatic runner on third and one out, Toro hit a drive to deep center field off Jorge López (3-3). Cedric Mullins ran it down at the wall but couldn’t hold onto the... READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a tiebreaking triple in the top of the 10th inning, and Diego Castillo shut down Baltimore in the bottom half to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-6 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night.

With the automatic runner on third and one out, Toro hit a drive to deep center field off Jorge López (3-3). Cedric Mullins ran it down at the wall but couldn’t hold onto the ball. Toro sped around to third, but then López retired Luis Torrens and Jesse Winker — both of whom had three hits on the night — to limit the Mariners to a run.

Castillo (2-0) made it hold up, striking out Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle before rookie Adley Rutschman hit a line drive into the Mariners’ defensive shift. The Seattle reliever retired all six hitters he faced.

The Orioles led 3-2 before a wild sixth inning that included seven runs and five pitching changes. Eugenio Suárez tied the game with an RBI single, chasing Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles. Adam Frazier followed with a sacrifice fly off Cionel Pérez, and after two walks loaded the bases, Joey Krehbiel came on and allowed a two-run single by Torrens that made it 6-3.

The Orioles struck back when Ramón Urías hit an RBI double and Cedric Mullins tied it at 6 with a two-run double down the left-field line.

Hays opened the scoring for Baltimore with an RBI single in the first, and Mountcastle followed with a run-scoring double. Seattle tied it in the second when Winker hit an RBI single and Torrens later scored on a throwing error by Rutschman, the Baltimore catcher.

Hays hit a run-scoring single in the third to make it 3-2.

Lyles allowed four earned runs in five-plus innings. Seattle starter Chris Flexen allowed three in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Baltimore GM Mike Elias announced before the game that top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez has a strained lat muscle. … Krehbiel left the game after just two batters in the sixth because of right shoulder discomfort.

UP NEXT

The Mariners begin a three-game series at Texas on Friday night. Logan Gilbert (5-2) starts for Seattle against Dane Dunning (1-3).

Baltimore starts a home series against Cleveland. Bruce Zimmermann (2-3) takes the mound for the Orioles against Shane Bieber (2-3).

