Toye scores twice to lead Montreal past Seattle 2-1

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 12:32 am
SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Toye scored two goals to lead Montreal to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

Toye tied it at 1 in the 18th minute and scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd for Montreal (9-6-2).

Jordan Morris scored in the third minute for Seattle (7-7-2).

Sebastian Breza saved five shots for Montreal. Stefan Frei saved three shots for the Sounders.

Montreal visits the LA Galaxy on Monday, while the Sounders will visit Toronto on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

