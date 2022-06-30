Toye scores twice to lead Montreal past Seattle 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Toye scored two goals to lead Montreal to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.
Toye tied it at 1 in the 18th minute and scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd for Montreal (9-6-2).
Jordan Morris scored in the third minute for Seattle (7-7-2).
Sebastian Breza saved five shots for Montreal. Stefan Frei saved three shots for the Sounders.
Montreal visits the LA Galaxy on Monday, while...
READ MORE
SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Toye scored two goals to lead Montreal to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.
Toye tied it at 1 in the 18th minute and scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd for Montreal (9-6-2).
Jordan Morris scored in the third minute for Seattle (7-7-2).
Sebastian Breza saved five shots for Montreal. Stefan Frei saved three shots for the Sounders.
Montreal visits the LA Galaxy on Monday, while the Sounders will visit Toronto on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.