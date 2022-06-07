Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Chris Owing from the bereavement list. Claimed RHP Austin Voth off waivers from Washington. Designated RHP Cody Sedlock for assignment. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Kirk McCarthy from Columbus (IL). DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated OF Austin Meadows from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Fired manager Joe Madden and named Phil Nevin interim manager. MINNESOTA TWINS —... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Chris Owing from the bereavement list. Claimed RHP Austin Voth off waivers from Washington. Designated RHP Cody Sedlock for assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Kirk McCarthy from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated OF Austin Meadows from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Fired manager Joe Madden and named Phil Nevin interim manager.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL). Placed OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 4.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated C/1B Stephen Vogt from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Matt Davidson from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Sheldon Neuse to Las Vegas. Designated RHP Parker Markel for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Brett Martin on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled INF Andy Ibanez from Round Rock (IL). Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Round Rock and appointed him the 27th man for a doubleheader.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded RHP Jacob Webb to Atlanta for cash considerations. Signed LHP Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract. Recalled LHP Tyler Gilbert from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (PCL) after last night’s game.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Phil Bickford. Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on paternity leave.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 3. Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LF Tyler O’Neill. Optioned RHP Jake Walsh to Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF/OF Ehire Adrianza from the 60-day IL after returning from rehab. Optioned INF Lucius Fox to Rochester (IL) effective June 6.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Kyle Hamilton to a four-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Brian Gaine assistant general manager, Terrance Gray director of player personnel, Mike Szabo college national scout, Dennis Lock senior director of football research, Matt Worswick director of team administration, Matt Bazirgan senior personnel executive, Alonzo Dotson college national scout, Drew DiSanto sports performance data analyst, Malcolm Charles data analyst and Michelle Mankoff Nunn-Wooten scouting fellowship.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Jesper Horsted.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Treston Decoud. Added Ks Matt Mengel and Ryan Meskell to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Carlton Agudosi.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Agreed to terms with C Jack Roslovic on a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Agreed to transfer F Adam Buksa to French Ligue 1 side Racing Club de Lens for an undisclosed fee.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced head coach Amanda Cromwell and First Assistant Coach Sam Greene have been placed on a temporary administrative leave and assistant coach Seb Hines has been appointed to act as interim head coach.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Andrea Cuthrell assistant athletic director of student growth.

GEORGETOWN — Named Walter Pitts assistant coach for women’s basketball.

MONMOUTH (NJ)— Announced J.R. Reid stepped down from his position as assistant men’s basketball coach.

