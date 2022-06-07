Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended Houston RHP Hector Neris four games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing in the area of the head at Seattle 3B Eugenio Suarez. Suspended Houston manager Dusty Baker one game and an undisclosed fine of the intentional actions of Neris. Fined Houston coaches Joe Espada, Omar Lopez and Troy Snitker undisclosed amounts for actions that contributed to the incident. Fined Seattle manager Scott Servais an undisclosed amount... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Houston RHP Hector Neris four games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing in the area of the head at Seattle 3B Eugenio Suarez. Suspended Houston manager Dusty Baker one game and an undisclosed fine of the intentional actions of Neris. Fined Houston coaches Joe Espada, Omar Lopez and Troy Snitker undisclosed amounts for actions that contributed to the incident. Fined Seattle manager Scott Servais an undisclosed amount for actions that contributed to causing the incident.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Chris Owing from the bereavement list. Claimed RHP Austin Voth off waivers from Washington. Designated RHP Cody Sedlock for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Hansel Robles to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Kirk McCarthy from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated OF Austin Meadows from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Fired manager Joe Madden and named Phil Nevin interim manager.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL). Placed OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 4.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated C/1B Stephen Vogt from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Matt Davidson from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Sheldon Neuse to Las Vegas. Designated RHP Parker Markel for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Brett Martin on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled INF Andy Ibanez from Round Rock (IL). Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Round Rock and appointed him the 27th man for a doubleheader.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed C Danny Jansen on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Zack Collins from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Traded RHP Jacob Webb to Atlanta for cash considerations. Signed LHP Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract. Recalled LHP Tyler Gilbert from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Taylor Widener to Reno (PCL) after last night’s game.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Alec Mills from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to Tennessee (SL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Elehuris Montero from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Feitner to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Phil Bickford. Placed RHP Craig Kimbrel on paternity leave.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Hunter Renfroe from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Trevor Gott on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 6.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 3. Recalled LHP Aaron Fletcher from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LF Tyler O’Neill. Optioned RHP Jake Walsh to Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GINATS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 4. Optioned INF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled LHP Sam Long from Sacramento. Reinstated INF/OF Darin Ruf from the bereavement list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF/OF Ehire Adrianza from the 60-day IL after returning from rehab. Optioned INF Lucius Fox to Rochester (IL) effective June 6.

Minor League Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Carson LaRue.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Tyler Jay.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Adrian Salcedo.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Luke Dawson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Bryan Leef and LHP Cody Whitten. Released LHP Dariel Fernandez and OF Martin Pauwels.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed C/INF Marcel Lacasse.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Waived G/F Amy Atwell and C Alaima Coates.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Kyle Hamilton to a four-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Brian Gaine assistant general manager, Terrance Gray director of player personnel, Mike Szabo college national scout, Dennis Lock senior director of football research, Matt Worswick director of team administration, Matt Bazirgan senior personnel executive, Alonzo Dotson college national scout, Drew DiSanto sports performance data analyst, Malcolm Charles data analyst and Michelle Mankoff Nunn-Wooten scouting fellowship.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Jesper Horsted.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Treston Decoud. Added Ks Matt Mengel and Ryan Meskell to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Carlton Agudosi.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Kal Wissman to a one-year,entry level contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Agreed to terms with C Jack Roslovic on a two-year contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Denis Gurianov to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Agreed to transfer F Adam Buksa to French Ligue 1 side Racing Club de Lens for an undisclosed fee.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Announced head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene have been placed on a temporary administrative leave and assistant coach Seb Hines has been appointed to act as interim head coach.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Andrea Cuthrell assistant athletic director of student growth.

GEORGETOWN — Named Walter Pitts assistant coach for women’s basketball.

MONMOUTH (NJ)— Announced J.R. Reid stepped down from his position as assistant men’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Blair Estarfaa women’s basketball video coordinator.

XAVIER (NO) — Announced resignation of women’s volleyball assistant coach Phil Evans.

