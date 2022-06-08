Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas. National League SAN FRANCICO GIANTS — Acquired C Austin Wynns from Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL). FOOTBALLNational Football League BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Will Ulmer. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jake Ferguson. DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas.

National League

SAN FRANCICO GIANTS — Acquired C Austin Wynns from Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Will Ulmer.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jake Ferguson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jermaine Waller on the reserve/retired list.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Reclassified M/F Marissa Sheva a short-term injury replacement. Placed M Jordan Baggett on the 45-day disabled list.

