On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 2:59 pm
< a min read
      

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas.

National League

SAN FRANCICO GIANTS — Acquired C Austin Wynns from Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALLNational Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Will Ulmer.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jake Ferguson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB...

READ MORE

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas.

National League

SAN FRANCICO GIANTS — Acquired C Austin Wynns from Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Will Ulmer.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jake Ferguson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jermaine Waller on the reserve/retired list.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Reclassified M/F Marissa Sheva a short-term injury replacement. Placed M Jordan Baggett on the 45-day disabled list.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|15 2022 - FAR Supplement - GSAM/R -...
6|15 9th escar USA - The World's...
6|15 GovForward DOD Cloud Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories