Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 8, 2022 6:59 pm
2 min read
      

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Austin Voth. Designated INF Chris Owings for assignment. Reinstated RHP Spenser Watkins from the 15-day IL then optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Parker Markel off waivers from Oakland then optioned him to Charlotte (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS...

READ MORE

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Austin Voth. Designated INF Chris Owings for assignment. Reinstated RHP Spenser Watkins from the 15-day IL then optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Parker Markel off waivers from Oakland then optioned him to Charlotte (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the COVID_19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jharel Cotton from St. Paul (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from the taxi squad. Optioned LHP Tyler Gilbert to Reno (PCL). Transferred INF Nick Ahmed to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated SS Willy Adames from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Nashville (IL).

SAN FRANCICO GIANTS — Acquired C Austin Wynns from Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Sam Clay from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Brody Tanksley. Released C Ronnie Allen, Jr.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Ryan Campbell and LHP Damian Henderson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHPs Wes Albert and Kyle Bell.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National BAsketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Acquired G Asia Durr from New York in exchange for F Megan Walker and exclusive draft rights to F Raquel Carrera.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Activated G Kristi Toliver.

        Read more: Sports News

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Marine Johannes to a remainder-of-season contract. Waived F Megan Walker.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Will Ulmer.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jake Ferguson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jermaine Waller on the reserve/retired list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton with an injury designation. Signed WR Chad Beebe.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Zamir White to a four-year contract. Waived TE Travis Koontz.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Travin Howard with an injury designation.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Poter Gustin. Waived CB Javaris Davis. Released DE Daeshon Hall.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Placed F Brett Boeing on reserve.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Reclassified M/F Marissa Sheva a short-term injury replacement. Placed M Jordan Baggett on the 45-day disabled list.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|15 2022 - FAR Supplement - GSAM/R -...
6|15 9th escar USA - The World's...
6|15 GovForward DOD Cloud Workshop
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories