Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Austin Voth. Designated INF Chris Owings for assignment. Reinstated RHP Spenser Watkins from the 15-day IL then optioned him to Norfolk (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Parker Markel off waivers from Oakland then optioned him to Charlotte (IL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Austin Voth. Designated INF Chris Owings for assignment. Reinstated RHP Spenser Watkins from the 15-day IL then optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Parker Markel off waivers from Oakland then optioned him to Charlotte (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to Las Vegas.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the COVID_19 IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jharel Cotton from St. Paul (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from the taxi squad. Optioned LHP Tyler Gilbert to Reno (PCL). Transferred INF Nick Ahmed to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated SS Willy Adames from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Nashville (IL).

SAN FRANCICO GIANTS — Acquired C Austin Wynns from Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Sam Clay from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Joan Adon to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed C Brody Tanksley. Released C Ronnie Allen, Jr.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released RHP Ryan Campbell and LHP Damian Henderson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHPs Wes Albert and Kyle Bell.

BASKETBALL Women’s National BAsketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Acquired G Asia Durr from New York in exchange for F Megan Walker and exclusive draft rights to F Raquel Carrera.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Activated G Kristi Toliver.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Marine Johannes to a remainder-of-season contract. Waived F Megan Walker.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released OL Will Ulmer.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed TE Jake Ferguson.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed CB Jermaine Waller on the reserve/retired list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton with an injury designation. Signed WR Chad Beebe.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Zamir White to a four-year contract. Waived TE Travis Koontz.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LB Travin Howard with an injury designation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Poter Gustin. Waived CB Javaris Davis. Released DE Daeshon Hall.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Placed F Brett Boeing on reserve.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Reclassified M/F Marissa Sheva a short-term injury replacement. Placed M Jordan Baggett on the 45-day disabled list.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.