Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled C/INF Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Smith to Las Vegas.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray. Placed OLB Jordan Smith on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Justin Hamilton and OL Willie Beavers.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Anton Levtchi on a one-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F T.J. Tynan to a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Announced that Will Alexander chief revenue officer has stepped down from his role.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SOCCER CLUB — Transferred D Kobi Henry to State de Reims (Ligue 1).

