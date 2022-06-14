Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled C/INF Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Smith to Las Vegas. National League ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL). FOOTBALLNational Football League JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray. Placed OLB Jordan Smith on injured reserve. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Justin Hamilton and OL Willie Beavers. HOCKEYNational Hockey League FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Anton... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled C/INF Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Smith to Las Vegas.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray. Placed OLB Jordan Smith on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Justin Hamilton and OL Willie Beavers.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Anton Levtchi on a one-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F T.J. Tynan to a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Announced that Will Alexander chief revenue officer has stepped down from his role.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SOCCER CLUB — Transferred D Kobi Henry to State de Reims (Ligue 1).

