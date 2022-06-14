Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Liam Hendriks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 11. Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Optioned LHP Bennett Sousa to Charlotte. DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment. Optioned OF Derek Hill to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchison from Toledo. Reinstated LHP Tyler Alexander from the IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Liam Hendriks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 11. Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). Optioned LHP Bennett Sousa to Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment. Optioned OF Derek Hill to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Drew Hutchison from Toledo. Reinstated LHP Tyler Alexander from the IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled C/INF Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Smith to Las Vegas.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta. Optioned RHP Michael Grove.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers from Minnesota. Transferred RHP Freddy Peralta to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHPs Jackson Tetreault and Reed Garrett from Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Francisco Perez from Rochester. Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 11. Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Rochester. Designated INF/OF Dee Strange-Gordon for assignment. Transferred RHP Hunter Harvey to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G/OT Cordell Volson.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Devin Funchess.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed K Gabe Brkic off waivers from Minnesota. Released K Dominik Eberle.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray. Placed OLB Jordan Smith on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Justin Hamilton and OL Willie Beavers.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Anton Levtchi on a one-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F T.J. Tynan to a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Announced that Will Alexander chief revenue officer has stepped down from his role.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SOCCER CLUB — Transferred D Kobi Henry to State de Reims (Ligue 1).

