Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL and RF Franmil Reyes from the 10-day IL. Designated CB Oscar Mercado for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed RHP Albert Abreu off waivers from Kansas City. Designated RHP David McKay for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kirby Snead and INFs Nick Allen and Sheldon Neuse from Las Vegas (PCL). Acquired RHP Domingo Tapia as a substitute player. Placed RHP Dany Jimenez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 19 and LHP Sam Moll on the COVID-19 IL. Designated INF Matt Davidson for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed CFs Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margo on the 10-day IL. Recalled LF Luke Raley and 2B Jonathan Aranda from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C/DH Mitch Garver from the COVID-19 IL and INF/OF Josh Smith from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Meibrys Viloria from Round Rock (PCL). Assigned OF Zach Reks to Round Rock. Optioned C Sam Huff to Round Rock. Transferred OF Eli White from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Glenn Otto to Round Rock on a rehab assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded LHP Eric Stout to Pittsburgh for cash.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 2B Donovan Solano from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Nick Lodolo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled 3B Elehuris Montero from Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Max Scherzer to Binghamton (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated 3B Johan Camargo from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Eric Stout to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Anthony DeSciafani from the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF Alcides Escobar from the 10-day IL and a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester (IL), retroactive to June 19.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Deven Marrero to the active list. Placed INF Carlos Hughes on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Announced F Natalie Achomnwa has been cleared to return to play. Released C Elissa Cunane from her hardship contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed G Dakota Dozier on injured reserve. Signed DB Jayson Stanley.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Dakota Allen.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Darryl Williams.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Added Jeremy Hawkins (Eastern Kentucky), Ashley Cornwell (Wisconsin), TC Taylor (Jackson State), Derik Abbott (U.S. Coast Guard Academy), Justin Hamilton (formerly of Virginia Tech) as the NFL’s Diversity Coaching Fellowship participants. Added Bishop Sankey to the scouting staff for training camp as the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow and Chesney McClellan as the Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Mexican D Juan José Purata on loan from Tigres UANL for the remainder of the 2022 season with an option to extend through 2023 and included a purchase option; he will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired F Juan Camilo Hernandez as a designated player from English side Watford F.C. pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa; he will occupy an international roster spot starting July 7.

DALLAS STARS — Named Pete DeBoer head coach.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA A&M — Announced that director of athletics Bryan Hicks is stepping down from his position to become senior associate for promotions and strategic partnerships for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

BETHUNE-COOKMAN — Named George Bright deputy athletic director.

CULVER-STOCKTON — Promoted Levi Pollreisz to head women’s volleyball coach.

MARYLAND — Named Eddie Praley director of video for women’s basketball.

RICE — Named Scott Pera men’s basketball video coordinator.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Iva Belosevic signed a contract with Mapptools Baske Carugate, Itlay-Serie A2.

YALE — Named Brian Hamm men’s baseball head coach.

