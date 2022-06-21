Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Norfolk (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL and OF Franmil Reyes from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Oscar Mercado for assignment. NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed RHP Albert Abreu off waivers from Kansas City. Designated RHP David McKay for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kirby Snead and INFs Nick Allen and Sheldon Neuse from Las Vegas... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rylan Bannon from Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL and OF Franmil Reyes from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Oscar Mercado for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Claimed RHP Albert Abreu off waivers from Kansas City. Designated RHP David McKay for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Kirby Snead and INFs Nick Allen and Sheldon Neuse from Las Vegas (PCL). Acquired RHP Domingo Tapia as a substitute player. Placed RHP Dany Jimenez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 19 and LHP Sam Moll on the COVID-19 IL. Designated INF Matt Davidson for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed CFs Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margo on the 10-day IL. Recalled LF Luke Raley and 2B Jonathan Aranda from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C/DH Mitch Garver from the COVID-19 IL and INF/OF Josh Smith from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Meibrys Viloria from Round Rock (PCL). Assigned OF Zach Reks to Round Rock. Optioned C Sam Huff to Round Rock. Transferred OF Eli White from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Glenn Otto to Round Rock on a rehab assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Traded LHP Eric Stout to Pittsburgh for cash. Recalled RHP Mark Leiter Jr. from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Caleb Kilian to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated 2B Donovan Solano from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Nick Lodolo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled 3B Elehuris Montero from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated OF Jesus Sanchez and INF Jesus Aguilar from the IL. Optioned INF Lewin Diaz and OF Jerar Encarnacion to Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Max Scherzer to Binghamton (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated 3B Johan Camargo from the 10-day IL. Assigned LHP Kent Emanuel to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Eric Stout to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Anthony DeSciafani from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Sam Delaplane from San Jose (CAL) and placed him on the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF Alcides Escobar from the 10-day IL and a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester (IL), retroactive to June 19.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated INF Deven Marrero to the active list. Placed INF Carlos Hughes on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Jordan Powell and Andres Rodriguez.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Dylan Peiffer.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released OF Mikey Edelman.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHPs Aneudy Acosta and Eric Ezersky.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Jose Vasquez. Released RHPs Carlo Graffeo and Austin Heinrich and INF Yareb Martinez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Eric Mock.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Announced F Natalie Achomnwa has been cleared to return to play. Released C Elissa Cunane from her hardship contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed G Dakota Dozier on injured reserve. Signed DB Jayson Stanley.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Dakota Allen.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Darryl Williams.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DT Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Added Jeremy Hawkins (Eastern Kentucky), Ashley Cornwell (Wisconsin), TC Taylor (Jackson State), Derik Abbott (U.S. Coast Guard Academy), Justin Hamilton (formerly of Virginia Tech) as the NFL’s Diversity Coaching Fellowship participants. Added Bishop Sankey to the scouting staff for training camp as the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow and Chesney McClellan as the Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football intern.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Phidarian Mathis and S Percy Butler.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Named Pete DeBoer head coach.

EDMONTON OILERS — Agreed to terms with head coach Jay Woodcroft on a three-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

AHL — Announced head coach Ryan Warsofsky from Chicago was fined an undisclosed amount for comments made following a Calder Cup finals match on June 19 against Springfield.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Mexican D Juan Jose Purata on loan from Tigres UANL for the remainder of the 2022 season with an option to extend through 2023 and included a purchase option; he will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired F Juan Camilo Hernandez as a designated player from English side Watford F.C. pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa; he will occupy an international roster spot starting July 7.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA A&M — Announced that director of athletics Bryan Hicks is stepping down from his position to become senior associate for promotions and strategic partnerships for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

BETHUNE-COOKMAN — Named George Bright deputy athletic director.

CULVER-STOCKTON — Promoted Levi Pollreisz to head women’s volleyball coach.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Mike Miller associate athletics director for facilities and operations, Tyler Keegan associate director, Nick Reeves and Wyatt Blatt assistant directors and Ryan Hesson as coordinator.

MARYLAND — Named Eddie Praley director of video for women’s basketball.

RICE — Named Scott Pera men’s basketball video coordinator.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced F Iva Belosevic signed a contract with Mapptools Basket Carugate, Italy-Serie A2.

YALE — Named Brian Hamm men’s baseball head coach.

