Twins come into matchup against the Blue Jays on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (30-23, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (30-20, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -220, Twins +180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 30-20 record overall and a 17-8 record at home. The Blue Jays have gone 16-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Minnesota is 13-12 in road games and 30-23 overall. The Twins have a 23-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 10 home runs while slugging .455. Alejandro Kirk is 13-for-30 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 11 home runs while slugging .486. Trevor Larnach is 8-for-28 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Twins: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), George Springer: day-to-day (illness), Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Twins: Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

