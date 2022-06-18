U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Saturday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Third Round

Par out 434 443 454 – 35 Matt Fitzpatrick 534 433 444 – 34 Will Zalatoris 424 343 553 – 33 Jon Rahm 444 443 364 – 36

Par in 434 454 344 – 35 – 70 Matt Fitzpatrick 534 443 335 – 34 _ 68-70-68 _ 206 Will Zalatoris 434 453 344 – 34 _ 69-70-67 _ 206 Jon Rahm 434 543 336 – 35 _ 69-67-71 _ 207

