U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Saturday
At The Country Club of Brookline
Brookline, Mass.
Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70
Third Round
|Par out
|434
|443
|454
|–
|35
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|534
|433
|444
|–
|34
|Will Zalatoris
|424
|343
|553
|–
|33
|Jon Rahm
|444
|443
|364
|–
|36
|Par in
|434
|454
|344
|–
|35
|–
|70
|
|
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|534
|443
|335
|–
|34
|_
|68-70-68
|_
|206
|Will Zalatoris
|434
|453
|344
|–
|34
|_
|69-70-67
|_
|206
|Jon Rahm
|434
|543
|336
|–
|35
|_
|69-67-71
|_
|207
