U.S. Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 8:26 pm
Saturday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Third Round

Par out 434 443 454 35
Matt Fitzpatrick 534 433 444 34
Will Zalatoris 424 343 553 33
Jon Rahm 444 443 364 36
Par in 434 454 344 35 70
Matt Fitzpatrick 534 443 335 34 _ 68-70-68 _ 206
Will Zalatoris 434 453 344 34 _ 69-70-67 _ 206
Jon Rahm 434 543 336 35 _ 69-67-71 _ 207

