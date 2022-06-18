U.S. Open Scores Scores

SaturdayAt The Country ClubBrookline, Mass.Purse: $15 MillionYardage: 7,210; Par: 70(a)-amateurThird Round
Saturday
At The Country Club
Brookline, Mass.
Purse: $15 Million
Yardage: 7,210; Par: 70
(a)-amateur
Third Round
Will Zalatoris 69-70-67_206
Matt Fitzpatrick 68-70-68_206
Jon Rahm 69-67-71_207
Keegan Bradley 70-69-69_208
Adam Hadwin 66-72-70_208
Scottie Scheffler 70-67-71_208
Sam Burns 71-67-71_209
Rory McIlroy 67-69-73_209
Joel Dahmen 67-68-74_209
Nick Hardy 69-68-73_210
Denny McCarthy 73-70-68_211
Gary Woodland 69-73-69_211
Séamus Power 71-70-70_211
Matthew NeSmith 68-69-74_211
Aaron Wise 68-68-75_211
Hayden Buckley 68-68-75_211
Sebastián Muñoz 74-69-69_212
Min Woo Lee 73-70-69_212
Dustin Johnson 68-73-71_212
Hideki Matsuyama 70-70-72_212
Davis Riley 72-67-73_212
Brian Harman 68-69-75_212
Patrick Rodgers 69-68-75_212
Collin Morikawa 69-66-77_212
Patrick Cantlay 72-71-70_213
Jordan Spieth 72-70-71_213
Cameron Tringale 71-71-71_213
Justin Thomas 69-72-72_213
Adam Schenk 70-70-73_213
Joohyung Kim 72-68-73_213
Thomas Pieters 72-68-73_213
David Lingmerth 67-72-74_213
Adam Scott 69-73-72_214
Richard Bland 70-72-72_214
Mackenzie Hughes 72-69-73_214
Marc Leishman 70-71-73_214
Andrew Putnam 72-68-74_214
Xander Schauffele 70-69-75_214
Beau Hossler 69-67-78_214
Joseph Bramlett 71-72-72_215
Sam Stevens 71-72-72_215
Justin Rose 68-73-74_215
Brooks Koepka 73-67-75_215
Travis Vick (a) 70-69-76_215
K.H. Lee 71-72-73_216
Guido Migliozzi 72-70-74_216
Todd Sinnott 71-71-74_216
Patrick Reed 70-71-75_216
Sam Bennett (a) 70-73-74_217
Chris Gotterup 73-69-75_217
Max Homa 69-73-75_217
Joaquin Niemann 71-70-76_217
Callum Tarren 67-72-78_217
MJ Daffue 67-72-78_217
Grayson Murray 75-67-76_218
Bryson DeChambeau 71-71-76_218
Austin Greaser (a) 72-70-76_218
Tyrrell Hatton 72-71-76_219
Chris Naegel 73-69-77_219
Wil Besseling 71-71-77_219
Sebastian Söderberg 71-70-78_219
Brandon Matthews 71-69-79_219
Harris English 73-69-78_220
Stewart Hagestad (a) 73-70-79_222
