U.S. Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT (Won 5, Lost 2, Tied 2)

q-Thursday, Jan. 27 — United States 1, El Salvador 0

q-Sunday, Jan. 30 — Canada 2, United States 0

q-Wednesday, Feb. 2 — United States 3, Honduras 0

q-Thursday, March 24 — Mexico 0, United States 0

q-Sunday, March 27 — United States 5, Panama 1

q-Wednesday, March 30 — Costa Rica 2, United States 0

Wednesday, June 1 — United States 3, Morocco 0

Sunday, June 5 — United States 0, Uruguay 0

a-Friday, June 10 — United States 5, Grenada 0

a-Tuesday, June 14 — vs. El Salvador at San Salvador, El Salvador, 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 — exhibition TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 27 — exhibition TBA

w-Monday, Nov. 21 — vs. Wales at Al Rayyan, Qatar, 2 p.m.

w-Friday, Nov. 25 — vs. England at Al Khor, Qatar, 2 p.m.

w-Tuesday, Nov. 29 — vs. Iran at Doha, Qatar, 2 p.m.

q-World Cup qualifier

a-CONCACAF Nations League

w-World Cup

