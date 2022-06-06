UConn stuns Maryland 11-8, wins College Park Regional

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Catcher Matt Donlan capped a six-run first inning with a grand slam and Connecticut stunned No. 15 overall seed Maryland 11-8 on Monday to win the College Park Regional. UConn (49-14), the region’s third seed behind the Terrapins and Wake Forest, took control early after Maryland (48-14) forced an extra game by beating the Huskies 7-6 in 11 innings on Sunday. All the first-inning damage to Maryland and starter Andrew... READ MORE

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Catcher Matt Donlan capped a six-run first inning with a grand slam and Connecticut stunned No. 15 overall seed Maryland 11-8 on Monday to win the College Park Regional.

UConn (49-14), the region’s third seed behind the Terrapins and Wake Forest, took control early after Maryland (48-14) forced an extra game by beating the Huskies 7-6 in 11 innings on Sunday.

All the first-inning damage to Maryland and starter Andrew Johnson (2-1) occurred with the bases empty and two outs. Johnson lost the strike zone, walking four straight batters to force in the first run. Sean Heine replaced Johnson and hit T.C. Simmons with his first pitch to plate another run. Donlan followed with his slam to right-center field on a 0-2 count.

The Huskies led 9-1 after four innings, but Troy Schreffler and Kevin Keister had RBI singles in a four-run fifth as Maryland took advantage of an error by Huskies’ right fielder Casey Dana to score three unearned runs and pull within 9-5.

Zach Bushling plated a run for UConn with a single in the fifth and Bryan Padilla had a RBI single in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Chris Alleyne hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Keister added a RBI double in the eighth for the Terps.

UConn closer Justin Willis pitched two perfect innings for his 15th save, striking out a pair.

