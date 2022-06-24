UEFA blocks Sheriff hosting European games in Transnistria

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The fallout for soccer from Russia’s war on Ukraine saw UEFA block Sheriff Tiraspol on Friday from hosting European competition games in its breakaway home region in Moldova. Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk went to play Champions League games last season at the tiny Sheriff Stadium in Transnistria that borders Ukraine. But the club which has strong business and political ties to Russia cannot host Bosnian champion Zrinjski... READ MORE

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The fallout for soccer from Russia’s war on Ukraine saw UEFA block Sheriff Tiraspol on Friday from hosting European competition games in its breakaway home region in Moldova.

Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk went to play Champions League games last season at the tiny Sheriff Stadium in Transnistria that borders Ukraine.

But the club which has strong business and political ties to Russia cannot host Bosnian champion Zrinjski at its home on July 13 for a second-leg game in the first qualifying round of the next Champions League.

“In light of the large-scale military escalation resulting in the invasion of the Ukrainian territory by the Russian army, the UEFA executive committee has today decided that no UEFA competition match shall be played in the region of Transnistria, in Moldova, until further notice,” the European soccer body said.

Tiraspol is also about 90 kilometers (55 miles) from the Ukrainian city of Odesa, which is a regular target of Russian missiles.

“The decision is based on considerations and the conclusions consistently drawn by agencies specialized in international political and strategic analysis,” UEFA said.

Sheriff, which has won the Moldovan league in 20 of the past 22 seasons, could choose to play games in the nation’s capital city Chisinau.

If Sheriff eliminates Zrinjski, the next opponent in July will be Shakhtyor Soligorsk of Belarus or Slovenian champion Maribor.

Shakhtyor is playing its home games in neutral Turkey because of a separate UEFA ruling in March that national and club teams from Russia’s military ally Belarus cannot host games in European competitions.

The loser between Sheriff and Zrinjski continues playing in the qualifying rounds of the third-tier Europa Conference League.

