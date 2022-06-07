US Open field

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The 156-man field for the 122nd U.S. Open on June 16-19 at The Country Club. Players listed only in the first category for which they are elegible. One spot remains in case Cameron Champ or J.J. Spaun win the Canadian Open for their second PGA Tour win in the last 12 months (a-amateur): U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (10-year exemption): Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Martin... READ MORE

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The 156-man field for the 122nd U.S. Open on June 16-19 at The Country Club. Players listed only in the first category for which they are elegible. One spot remains in case Cameron Champ or J.J. Spaun win the Canadian Open for their second PGA Tour win in the last 12 months (a-amateur):

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (10-year exemption): Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson.

TOP 10 AND TIES FROM 2021 U.S. OPEN: Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Guido Migliozzi, Collin Morikawa, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey, Branden Grace, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler.

U.S. SENIOR OPEN CHAMPION: Jim Furyk.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: a-James Piot, a-Austin Greaser.

U.S. JUNIOR AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Nick Dunlap.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Stewart Hagestad.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS (5-year exemption): Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed.

PGA CHAMPIONS (5-year exemption): Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (5-year exemption): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari.

PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS (3-year exemption): Cameron Smith.

BMW PGA CHAMPION: Billy Horschel.

2021 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD: Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na, Viktor Hovland, Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Stewart Cink, Joaquin Niemann.

MULTIPLE WINNERS OF FULL PGA TOUR EVENTS SINCE 2021 U.S. OPEN: Max Homa.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Laird Shepherd.

MARK H. MCCORMACK MEDAL WINNER AS NO. 1 AMATEUR: a-Keita Nakajima.

TOP 60 IN THE WORLD RANKING ON MAY 23: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Young, Kevin Kisner, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Tom Hoge, Harold Varner III, Seamus Power, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, K.H. Lee, Lucas Herbert, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Cameron Tringale, Mito Pereira, Marc Leishman, Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Sebastian Munoz, Adri Arnaus, Min Woo Lee, Alex Noren, Si Woo Kim, Richard Bland.

TOP 60 IN THE WORLD RANKING ON JUNE 6: Aaron Wise, Luke List.

TOP 10 IN ACCUMULATIVE POINTS FROM BRITSH MASTERS, SOUDAL OPEN, DUTCH OPEN AND EUROPEAN OPEN: Victor Perez, Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Sam Horsfield, Sebastian Soderberg, Kalle Samooja, Wil Besseling, Yannik Paul, Richard Mansell, Marcel Schneider.

ASIAN TOUR ODER OF MERIT: Joohyung Kim.

PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA ORDER OF MERIT: Jed Morgan.

SUNSHINE TOUR ORDER OF MERIT: Shaun Norris.

FINAL QUALIFYING-JAPAN: Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Daijiro Izumida, Todd Sinnot.

FINAL QUALIFYING-AMERICA: Sean Crocker, Kurt Kitayama, Jinichiro Kozuma, Matthew NeSmith, Andrew Novak, Rikuya Hoshino, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman, Nick Taylor, a-Travis Vick, Scott Stallings, Davis Shore, Roger Sloan, Jonas Blixt, Callum Tarren, Satoshi Kodaira, MJ Daffue, Brian Stuard, Beau Hossler, a-Maxwell Moldovan, Troy Merritt, Bo Hoag, a-Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Brandon Matthews, a-Michael Thorbjornsen, Joseph Bramlett, Grayson Murray, Kevin Chappell, Chase Seiffert, Harry Hall, Erik Barnes, Lanto Griffin, Chan Kim, Davis Riley, a-Sam Bennett, Danny Lee, Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Wyndham Clark, Andrew Putnam, Hayden Buckley, a-William Mouw, Taylor Montgomery, Jesse Mueller, a-Fred Biondi.

LOCAL (18 holes) AND FINAL QUALIFYING: Samuel Stevens, a-Chris Gotterup, a-Caleb Manuel, Fran Quinn, Andrew Beckler, Matt Mccarty, Chris Naegel, a-Charles Reiter, Luke Gannon, Brady Calkins, Isaiah Salinda, a-Ben Lorenz, a-Ryan Gerard, Sean Jacklin, Keith Greene.

ELIGIBLE BUT WITHDRAWN: Tiger Woods.

