US Open Leaders Cards

|Thursday
|At The Country Club
|Brookline, Mass.
|Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
|First Round
|Par out
|434
|443
|454-35
|Adam Hadwin
|435
|333
|343-31
|Callum Tarren
|344
|433
|334-31
|David Lingmerth
|434
|433
|454-34
|Rory McIlroy
|434
|443
|345-34
|Joel Dahmen
|444
|432
|444-33
|MJ Daffue
|434
|343
|444-33
___
|Par in
|434
|454
|344-35-70
|Adam Hadwin
|435
|454
|344-35-66
|Callum Tarren
|534
|454
|344-36-67
|David Lingmerth
|434
|454
|243-33-67
|Rory McIlroy
|434
|454
|243-33-67
|Joel Dahmen
|524
|454
|244-34-67
|MJ Daffue
|324
|445
|435-34-67
___
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.