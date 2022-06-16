US Open Leaders Cards

Thursday At The Country Club Brookline, Mass. Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 First Round Par out 434 443 454-35 Adam Hadwin 435 333 343-31 Callum Tarren 344 433 334-31 David Lingmerth 434 433 454-34 Rory McIlroy 434 443 345-34 Joel Dahmen 444 432 444-33 MJ Daffue 434 343 444-33

___

Par in 434 454 344-35-70 Adam Hadwin 435 454 344-35-66 Callum Tarren 534 454 344-36-67 David Lingmerth 434 454 243-33-67 Rory McIlroy 434 454 243-33-67 Joel Dahmen 524 454 244-34-67 MJ Daffue 324 445 435-34-67

___

