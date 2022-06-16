Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 8:33 pm
< a min read
      
Thursday
At The Country Club
Brookline, Mass.
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 434 443 454-35
Adam Hadwin 435 333 343-31
Callum Tarren 344 433 334-31
David Lingmerth 434 433 454-34
Rory McIlroy 434 443 345-34
Joel Dahmen 444 432 444-33
MJ Daffue 434 343 444-33

___

Par in 434 454 344-35-70
Adam Hadwin 435 454 344-35-66
Callum Tarren 534 454 344-36-67
David Lingmerth 434 454 243-33-67
Rory McIlroy 434 454 243-33-67
Joel Dahmen 524 454 244-34-67
MJ Daffue 324 445 435-34-67

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|23 2022 Virtual NOAA Small Business...
6|23 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
6|23 AFFIRM After Hours: Public &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories