US Open updates: Grayson Murray (+17) takes it out on clubs

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

Noon:

Grayson Murray is getting a lot of TV time at the U.S. Open — for all the wrong reasons.

Murray tossed his putter after a quadruple bogey on the seventh hole at The Country Club. Then he snapped an iron over his knee on No. 10.

The 28-year-old from North Carolina missed the cut in his only other U.S. Open, in 2013. But playing on the weekend is apparently no reason for him to celebrate.

Murray needed four tries to get out of the rough behind the seventh hole on Sunday and then threw his putter into the high fescue as he left the green. After a par on No. 8, he made a triple on the ninth hole.

When he missed the green with his approach on the ninth hole and snapped the club over his knee.

Murray was plus-9 for the fourth round and 17 over for the tournament. That left him tied with Harris English for last place.

8:15 a.m.

The idea of a firm and fiery final round of the U.S. Open has been doused.

Rain and temperatures began falling overnight at The Country Club, leaving weather that makes the U.S. Open feel like a dreary day at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

There hasn’t been enough accumulation of rain to soften the course. But the forecast was for cloud cover and temperatures barely reaching 60 degrees when Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick tee off in the final group.

Rain or shine, this U.S. Open should be wide open. Defending champion Jon Rahm is one shot behind. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is another shot back, as is New England favorite and former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.

Also very much in the mix is Rory McIlroy, who turned a tough Saturday into a 73 that kept the four-time major champion within three shots of the lead.

