USFL Football League

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA x-New Jersey 8 1 0 .889 206 159 x-Philadelphia 6 3 0 .667 239 217 Michigan 1 8 0 .111 178 215 Pittsburgh 1 8 0 .111 126 210 South W L T Pct PF PA x-Birmingham 8 1 0 .889 213 151 x-New Orleans 6 3 0 .667 193 144 Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 144 174 Houston 2 7 0 .222 176 205 x-clinched playoff spot

___

Week 9 Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16

Week 10 Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Noon

Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon

New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.