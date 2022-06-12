Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

USFL Football League

The Associated Press
June 12, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Jersey 8 1 0 .889 206 159
x-Philadelphia 6 3 0 .667 239 217
Michigan 1 8 0 .111 178 215
Pittsburgh 1 8 0 .111 126 210
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 8 1 0 .889 213 151
x-New Orleans 6 3 0 .667 193 144
Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 144 174
Houston 2 7 0 .222 176 205
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Week 9
Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16

Week 10
Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Noon

Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon

New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|19 CDW Executive SummIT Series: CDW...
6|19 Pink22
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories