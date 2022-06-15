USFL Football League

On Air: IT Innovation Insider
The Associated Press
June 15, 2022 11:50 am
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Jersey 8 1 0 .889 206 159
x-Philadelphia 6 3 0 .667 239 217
Michigan 1 8 0 .111 178 215
Pittsburgh 1 8 0 .111 126 210
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 8 1 0 .889 213 151
x-New Orleans 6 3 0 .667 193 144
Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 144 174
Houston 2 7 0 .222 176 205
x-clinched playoff spot

USFL PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Saturday, June 25
North

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

South

New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, July 3

North Champion vs. South Champion, 7:30 p.m.

Top Stories