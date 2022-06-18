USFL Football League

All Times EDTAll games in Birmingham, Ala.NorthWLTPctPFPAx-New Jersey910.900232182x-Philadelphia640.600262243Michigan180.111178215Pittsburgh180.111126210SouthWLTPctPFPAx-Birmingham910.900234169x-New Orleans630.667193144Tampa Bay460.400162195Houston270.222176205x-clinched playoff spot ___ Week 9Saturday’s Games New Jersey 25 Michigan 23 Houston 17, Birmingham 15 Sunday’s Games New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6 Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16 Week 10Saturday’s Games New Jersey 26, Philadelphia 23 Birmingham 21, Tampa Bay 18 Sunday’s Games Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon

