USFL Football League

All Times EDTAll games in Birmingham, Ala.NorthWLTPctPFPAx-New Jersey910.900232182x-Philadelphia640.600262243Michigan180.111178215Pittsburgh180.111126210SouthWLTPctPFPAx-Birmingham910.900234169x-New Orleans630.667193144Tampa Bay460.400162195Houston270.222176205x-clinched playoff spot
___
Week 9Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 25 Michigan 23
Houston 17, Birmingham 15
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6
Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16
Week 10Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 26, Philadelphia 23
Birmingham 21, Tampa Bay 18
Sunday’s Games
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon
|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Jersey
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|232
|182
|x-Philadelphia
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|262
|243
|Michigan
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|178
|215
|Pittsburgh
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|126
|210
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Birmingham
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|234
|169
|x-New Orleans
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|193
|144
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|162
|195
|Houston
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|176
|205
|x-clinched playoff spot
___
New Jersey 25 Michigan 23
Houston 17, Birmingham 15
New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6
Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16
New Jersey 26, Philadelphia 23
Birmingham 21, Tampa Bay 18
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon
New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.
|USFL PLAYOFFS
|Semifinals
|Saturday, June 25
|North
Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.
New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 8 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, July 3
North Champion vs. South Champion, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.