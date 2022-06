All Times EDT All playoff games played in Canton, Ohio USFL PLAYOFFS Semifinals Saturday, June 25 North

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

South

New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Championship Sunday, July 3

North Champion vs. South Champion, 7:30 p.m.

