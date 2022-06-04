On Air: This Just In
Sports News

USFL Football League

The Associated Press
June 4, 2022 6:06 pm
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 7 1 0 .875 181 136
Philadelphia 4 3 0 .571 176 177
Michigan 1 6 0 .143 131 144
Pittsburgh 1 7 0 .125 110 193
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 198 134
New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 176 138
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 125 154
Houston 1 6 0 .143 156 177
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18

Saturday’s Games

Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9

Sunday’s Games

Michigan vs. Philadelphia, noon

Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

