USFL Football League

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 7 1 0 .875 181 136 Philadelphia 5 3 0 .625 222 201 Michigan 1 7 0 .125 155 190 Pittsburgh 1 7 0 .125 110 193 South W L T Pct PF PA x-Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 198 134 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 176 138 Tampa Bay 4 4 0 .500 138 157 Houston 1 7 0 .125 159 190 x-clinched playoff spot

Week 8 Friday’s Games

New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18

Saturday’s Games

Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 46, Michigan 24

Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3

Week 9 Saturday, June 11

New Jersey vs. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

