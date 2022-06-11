USFL Football League

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
June 11, 2022
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 7 1 0 .875 181 136
Philadelphia 5 3 0 .625 222 201
Michigan 1 7 0 .125 155 190
Pittsburgh 1 7 0 .125 110 193
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 198 134
New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 176 138
Tampa Bay 4 4 0 .500 138 157
Houston 1 7 0 .125 159 190
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Week 8
Friday’s Games

New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18

Saturday’s Games

Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 46, Michigan 24

Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3

Week 9
Saturday, June 11

New Jersey vs. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

