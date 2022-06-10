USGA 42nd Curtis Cup Match Play Scores

FridayAt Merion Golf ClubArdmore, Pa.Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70United States 5, Great Britain and Ireland 1FOUR-BALL
Rachel Heck and Rachel Kuehn, United States def. Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, Great Britain and Ireland, 1 up.
Amari Avery and Megha Ganne, United States def. Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, Great Britain and Ireland, 3 and 2.
Louise Duncan and Charlotte Heath, Great Britain and Ireland def. Rose Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio, United States 2 and 1.
FOURSOMES
...
READ MORE
|Friday
|At Merion Golf Club
|Ardmore, Pa.
|Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70
|United States 5, Great Britain and Ireland 1
|FOUR-BALL
Rachel Heck and Rachel Kuehn, United States def. Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, Great Britain and Ireland, 1 up.
Amari Avery and Megha Ganne, United States def. Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, Great Britain and Ireland, 3 and 2.
Louise Duncan and Charlotte Heath, Great Britain and Ireland def. Rose Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio, United States 2 and 1.
Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone, United States def. Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan, Great Britain and Ireland, 5 and 3.
Rachel Kuehn and Amari Avery, United States def. Caley McGinty and Emily Price, Great Britain and Ireland, 3 and 2.
Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck, United States def. Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson, Great Britain and Ireland, 4 and 2.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.