Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

USGA 42nd Curtis Cup Match Play Scores

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 6:08 pm
< a min read
      

FridayAt Merion Golf ClubArdmore, Pa.Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70United States 5, Great Britain and Ireland 1FOUR-BALL

Rachel Heck and Rachel Kuehn, United States def. Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, Great Britain and Ireland, 1 up.

Amari Avery and Megha Ganne, United States def. Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, Great Britain and Ireland, 3 and 2.

Louise Duncan and Charlotte Heath, Great Britain and Ireland def. Rose Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio, United States 2 and 1.

FOURSOMES

...

READ MORE

Friday
At Merion Golf Club
Ardmore, Pa.
Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70
United States 5, Great Britain and Ireland 1
FOUR-BALL

Rachel Heck and Rachel Kuehn, United States def. Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, Great Britain and Ireland, 1 up.

Amari Avery and Megha Ganne, United States def. Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, Great Britain and Ireland, 3 and 2.

Louise Duncan and Charlotte Heath, Great Britain and Ireland def. Rose Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio, United States 2 and 1.

FOURSOMES

Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone, United States def. Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan, Great Britain and Ireland, 5 and 3.

Rachel Kuehn and Amari Avery, United States def. Caley McGinty and Emily Price, Great Britain and Ireland, 3 and 2.

Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck, United States def. Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson, Great Britain and Ireland, 4 and 2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|17 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
6|17 2022 Procurement Playbook - GSA -...
6|17 Better Case Management, Better...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories