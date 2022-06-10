USGA 42nd Curtis Cup Match Play Scores

FridayAt Merion Golf ClubArdmore, Pa.Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70United States 5, Great Britain and Ireland 1FOUR-BALL Rachel Heck and Rachel Kuehn, United States def. Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, Great Britain and Ireland, 1 up. Amari Avery and Megha Ganne, United States def. Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, Great Britain and Ireland, 3 and 2. Louise Duncan and Charlotte Heath, Great Britain and Ireland def. Rose Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio, United States 2 and 1. FOURSOMES ... ... READ MORE

Friday At Merion Golf Club Ardmore, Pa. Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70 United States 5, Great Britain and Ireland 1 FOUR-BALL

Rachel Heck and Rachel Kuehn, United States def. Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller, Great Britain and Ireland, 1 up.

Amari Avery and Megha Ganne, United States def. Caley McGinty and Lauren Walsh, Great Britain and Ireland, 3 and 2.

Louise Duncan and Charlotte Heath, Great Britain and Ireland def. Rose Zhang and Emilia Migliaccio, United States 2 and 1.

FOURSOMES

Jensen Castle and Latanna Stone, United States def. Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan, Great Britain and Ireland, 5 and 3.

Rachel Kuehn and Amari Avery, United States def. Caley McGinty and Emily Price, Great Britain and Ireland, 3 and 2.

Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck, United States def. Charlotte Heath and Amelia Williamson, Great Britain and Ireland, 4 and 2.

