Vaughn leads White Sox against the Blue Jays following 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (38-29, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-33, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -132, White Sox +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays after Andrew Vaughn had four hits against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Chicago is 32-33 overall and 14-17 at home. The White Sox have gone 15-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has a 38-29 record overall and a 17-15 record in road games. The Blue Jays have a 23-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 15 doubles and nine home runs for the White Sox. A.J. Pollock is 16-for-46 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles, 17 home runs and 41 RBI for the Blue Jays. Teoscar Hernandez is 14-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .319 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (side), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Kopech: day-to-day (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Blue Jays: Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

