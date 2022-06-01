Vaughn leads White Sox against the Blue Jays following 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (23-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-20, second in the AL East) Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (1-1, 1.29 ERA, .86 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (2-0, 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -135, White Sox +115; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays... READ MORE

Chicago White Sox (23-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-20, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (1-1, 1.29 ERA, .86 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (2-0, 5.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -135, White Sox +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Andrew Vaughn had four hits against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Toronto has a 28-20 record overall and a 15-8 record at home. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.73 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Chicago has a 12-11 record in road games and a 23-24 record overall. The White Sox have a 17-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 24 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 6-for-25 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .258 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

