Voting starts for MLB All-Stars, starters announced July 8

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan balloting began Wednesday for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.

A person can submit up to five votes per 24 hours during the first phase of voting, which runs through 2 p.m. EDT on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will get a starting position in the game and will bypass the second round.

The second phase of voting, involving the top two at each position in each league other than outfield and the top six outfielders in each league, runs from noon EDT on July 5 through 2 p.m. EDT on July 8.

A National League designated hitter also will be voted on following the decision by Major League Baseball and the players’ association in March to expand the DH to the NL.

Elected starters will be announced July 8. The 23 pitchers and reserves are announced on July 10, chosen partly by player voting and partly by the commissioner’s office.

The two-round voting system began in 2019. That agreement called for the highest vote-getter in both leagues in the first round to receive a $15,000 bonus, a payment to the leading vote-getter at catcher and each infield position plus the top three among outfielders. For all positions other than the outfield, the second-place finishers receive $5,000 apiece and the third-place finishers $2,500 each.

