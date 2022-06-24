On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Washington 2, Texas 1

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 11:27 pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 9 2 1 8
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Soto rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214
Bell 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .302
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .248
L.García ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .326
Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255
Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Thomas lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 3 5
Semien 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .231
Seager ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .230
A.García cf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .257
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
1-Taveras pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Garver dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .204
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .275
Duran 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
a-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Miller lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216
2-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Washington 000 001 010_2 9 0
Texas 000 001 000_1 8 0

a-walked for Duran in the 9th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 6, Texas 10. 2B_Cruz (12), Bell (11), L.García (6), Soto (13). 3B_Bell (2). HR_A.García (14), off Espino. RBIs_L.García (11), Bell (45), A.García (46). SB_Taveras (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Cruz, Bell, Hernandez 2); Texas 6 (Calhoun 2, Seager, Duran 2, Heim). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Texas 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Soto, Heim 2. GIDP_Soto, L.García.

DP_Texas 2 (Seager, Lowe; Seager, Lowe).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 3 89 2.21
Edwards Jr., W, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 25 2.62
Finnegan, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.86
Rainey, S, 9-12 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 3.13
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning 6 7 1 1 1 4 91 4.17
Bush 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.05
Santana, L, 3-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 1.59
Martin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.80

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Martin 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Robles). PB_Ruiz (2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:05. A_28,854 (40,300).

