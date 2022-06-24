Washington 2, Texas 1

Washington

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 9 2 1 8 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266 Soto rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214 Bell 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .302 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .248 L.García ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .326 Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Thomas lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .252 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 3 5 Semien 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .231 Seager ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .230 A.García cf-rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .257 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 1-Taveras pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Garver dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .204 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .275 Duran 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258 a-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Miller lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216 2-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238

Washington 000 001 010_2 9 0 Texas 000 001 000_1 8 0

a-walked for Duran in the 9th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 6, Texas 10. 2B_Cruz (12), Bell (11), L.García (6), Soto (13). 3B_Bell (2). HR_A.García (14), off Espino. RBIs_L.García (11), Bell (45), A.García (46). SB_Taveras (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Cruz, Bell, Hernandez 2); Texas 6 (Calhoun 2, Seager, Duran 2, Heim). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Texas 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Soto, Heim 2. GIDP_Soto, L.García.

DP_Texas 2 (Seager, Lowe; Seager, Lowe).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 3 89 2.21 Edwards Jr., W, 1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 25 2.62 Finnegan, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.86 Rainey, S, 9-12 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 3.13

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning 6 7 1 1 1 4 91 4.17 Bush 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.05 Santana, L, 3-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 1.59 Martin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.80

Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Martin 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Robles). PB_Ruiz (2).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:05. A_28,854 (40,300).

