Washington 2, Texas 1

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
2
9
2
1
8
Hernández 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.266
Soto rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.214
Bell 1b
4
1
3
1
|Washington
|000
|001
|010_2
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|000_1
|8
|0
a-walked for Duran in the 9th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Miller in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 6, Texas 10. 2B_Cruz (12), Bell (11), L.García (6), Soto (13). 3B_Bell (2). HR_A.García (14), off Espino. RBIs_L.García (11), Bell (45), A.García (46). SB_Taveras (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Cruz, Bell, Hernandez 2); Texas 6 (Calhoun 2, Seager, Duran 2, Heim). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Texas 0 for 11.
Runners moved up_Soto, Heim 2. GIDP_Soto, L.García.
DP_Texas 2 (Seager, Lowe; Seager, Lowe).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|89
|2.21
|Edwards Jr., W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|2.62
|Finnegan, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.86
|Rainey, S, 9-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.13
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|91
|4.17
|Bush
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.05
|Santana, L, 3-3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.59
|Martin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.80
Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Martin 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Robles). PB_Ruiz (2).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:05. A_28,854 (40,300).
