Sports News

Washington 2, Texas 1

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 11:27 pm
Washington

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
2
9
2

Totals
35
1
8
1

Washington Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 9 2 Totals 35 1 8 1
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 5 0 2 0
Soto rf 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 5 0 0 0
Bell 1b 4 1 3 1 A.García cf-rf 4 1 2 1
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0
L.García ss 4 0 1 1 Taveras pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 Garver dh 3 0 1 0
Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0
Thomas lf 1 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Duran 3b 3 0 0 0
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 Smith ph 0 0 0 0
Miller lf 4 0 1 0
Culberson pr 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 001 010 2
Texas 000 001 000 1

DP_Washington 0, Texas 2. LOB_Washington 6, Texas 10. 2B_Cruz (12), Bell (11), L.García (6), Soto (13). 3B_Bell (2). HR_A.García (14). SB_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Espino 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 3
Edwards Jr. W,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Finnegan H,11 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rainey S,9-12 1 1 0 0 1 0
Texas
Dunning 6 7 1 1 1 4
Bush 1 0 0 0 0 2
Santana L,3-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Martin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Dunning (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:05. A_28,854 (40,300).

