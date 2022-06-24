Washington 2, Texas 1

Washington Texas ab

Washington Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 9 2 Totals 35 1 8 1 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 5 0 2 0 Soto rf 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 5 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 3 1 A.García cf-rf 4 1 2 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 L.García ss 4 0 1 1 Taveras pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Ruiz c 3 0 1 0 Garver dh 3 0 1 0 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0 Thomas lf 1 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Duran 3b 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 Smith ph 0 0 0 0 Miller lf 4 0 1 0 Culberson pr 0 0 0 0

Washington 000 001 010 — 2 Texas 000 001 000 — 1

DP_Washington 0, Texas 2. LOB_Washington 6, Texas 10. 2B_Cruz (12), Bell (11), L.García (6), Soto (13). 3B_Bell (2). HR_A.García (14). SB_Taveras (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Espino 5 1-3 6 1 1 1 3 Edwards Jr. W,1-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Finnegan H,11 1 1 0 0 0 2 Rainey S,9-12 1 1 0 0 1 0

Texas Dunning 6 7 1 1 1 4 Bush 1 0 0 0 0 2 Santana L,3-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Martin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Dunning (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:05. A_28,854 (40,300).

