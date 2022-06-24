Washington 2, Texas 1

Washington
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
2
9
2
Totals
35
1
8
1
Hernández 2b
4
0
1
0
Semien 2b
5
0
2
0
Soto rf
4
1
1
0
Seager...
DP_Washington 0, Texas 2. LOB_Washington 6, Texas 10. 2B_Cruz (12), Bell (11), L.García (6), Soto (13). 3B_Bell (2). HR_A.García (14). SB_Taveras (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Edwards Jr. W,1-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Finnegan H,11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rainey S,9-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bush
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana L,3-3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Martin
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Dunning (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:05. A_28,854 (40,300).
