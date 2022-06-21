Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Washington Baltimore ab

Washington Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 32 0 3 0 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 Hays lf 4 0 0 0 García ss 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 Rutschman c 4 0 1 0 Hernandez lf 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 1 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 2 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 Thomas cf-lf 4 1 2 1

Washington 110 000 001 — 3 Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0

E_Ruiz (5), Franco (10), Odor (7). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Hernández (16), Cruz (11), Ruiz (13), Rutschman (7). HR_Thomas (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde W,5-5 6 2 0 0 1 4 Finnegan H,10 1 1 0 0 0 3 Edwards Jr. H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rainey S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 2

Baltimore Lyles L,4-6 6 1-3 5 2 2 3 4 Akin 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 3

WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:46. A_15,197 (45,971).

