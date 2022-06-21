Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Washington
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
3
6
3
Totals
32
0
3
0
Hernández 2b
5
1
1
1
Mullins cf
4
0
0
0
Soto rf
3
0
0
0
Mancini...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|110
|000
|001
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Ruiz (5), Franco (10), Odor (7). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Hernández (16), Cruz (11), Ruiz (13), Rutschman (7). HR_Thomas (8).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde W,5-5
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Finnegan H,10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Edwards Jr. H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey S,8-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles L,4-6
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Akin
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:46. A_15,197 (45,971).
