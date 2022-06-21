Trending:
Washington 3, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 10:10 pm
Washington

Baltimore

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
34
3
6
3

Totals
32
0
3
0

Hernández 2b
5
1
1
1

Mullins cf
4
0
0
0

Soto rf
3
0
0
0

Mancini...

Washington Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 6 3 Totals 32 0 3 0
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 0 1 0
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 Santander rf 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 Hays lf 4 0 0 0
García ss 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0
Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 Rutschman c 4 0 1 0
Hernandez lf 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
Robles cf 1 0 0 0 Nevin 3b 2 0 0 0
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0
Thomas cf-lf 4 1 2 1
Washington 110 000 001 3
Baltimore 000 000 000 0

E_Ruiz (5), Franco (10), Odor (7). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Hernández (16), Cruz (11), Ruiz (13), Rutschman (7). HR_Thomas (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde W,5-5 6 2 0 0 1 4
Finnegan H,10 1 1 0 0 0 3
Edwards Jr. H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rainey S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Lyles L,4-6 6 1-3 5 2 2 3 4
Akin 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 3

WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:46. A_15,197 (45,971).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories