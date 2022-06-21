Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Washington
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Hernandez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Thomas cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|3
|0
|1
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.276
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Washington
|110
|000
|001_3
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
E_Ruiz (5), Franco (10), Odor (7). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Hernández (16), Cruz (11), Ruiz (13), Rutschman (7). HR_Thomas (8), off Akin. RBIs_Cruz (38), Hernández (18), Thomas (29).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Bell 2, García 2); Baltimore 1 (Odor). RISP_Washington 2 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Bell.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, W, 5-5
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|97
|4.46
|Finnegan, H, 10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|4.00
|Edwards Jr., H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.82
|Rainey, S, 8-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.27
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 4-6
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|92
|4.92
|Akin
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|36
|2.53
Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-0. WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:46. A_15,197 (45,971).
