Washington 3, Baltimore 0

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 6 3 3 7 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .266 Soto rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .215 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250 García ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .342 Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Hernandez lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256 Thomas cf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .237

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 3 0 1 10 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .276 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Rutschman c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Nevin 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .192 Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .199

Washington 110 000 001_3 6 2 Baltimore 000 000 000_0 3 1

E_Ruiz (5), Franco (10), Odor (7). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Hernández (16), Cruz (11), Ruiz (13), Rutschman (7). HR_Thomas (8), off Akin. RBIs_Cruz (38), Hernández (18), Thomas (29).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Bell 2, García 2); Baltimore 1 (Odor). RISP_Washington 2 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Bell.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, W, 5-5 6 2 0 0 1 4 97 4.46 Finnegan, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 3 21 4.00 Edwards Jr., H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.82 Rainey, S, 8-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.27

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 4-6 6 1-3 5 2 2 3 4 92 4.92 Akin 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 36 2.53

Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-0. WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:46. A_15,197 (45,971).

