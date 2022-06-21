Trending:
Washington 3, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 10:10 pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 6 3 3 7
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .266
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .215
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250
García ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .342
Ruiz c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Hernandez lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Thomas cf-lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .237
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 3 0 1 10
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Mancini dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Santander rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Hays lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .276
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Rutschman c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Nevin 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .192
Mateo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Washington 110 000 001_3 6 2
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 3 1

E_Ruiz (5), Franco (10), Odor (7). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Hernández (16), Cruz (11), Ruiz (13), Rutschman (7). HR_Thomas (8), off Akin. RBIs_Cruz (38), Hernández (18), Thomas (29).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Bell 2, García 2); Baltimore 1 (Odor). RISP_Washington 2 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Bell.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde, W, 5-5 6 2 0 0 1 4 97 4.46
Finnegan, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 3 21 4.00
Edwards Jr., H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.82
Rainey, S, 8-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.27
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 4-6 6 1-3 5 2 2 3 4 92 4.92
Akin 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 36 2.53

Inherited runners-scored_Akin 1-0. WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:46. A_15,197 (45,971).

Top Stories