Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 10:15 pm
Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
1
6
1
3
13

Hayes 3b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.263

Reynolds cf
2
0
1
0
2
1
.252

O.Cruz ss
4
0
0
0

Pittsburgh 000 001 000_1 6 1
Washington 100 000 02x_3 6 0

a-pinch hit for Franco in the 8th. b-doubled for Escobar in the 8th. c-walked for Castillo in the 9th. d-singled for Heineman in the 9th.

E_O.Cruz (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Washington 9. 2B_Bell (13), Hernández (17), Hernandez (12). HR_Castillo (8), off Corbin. RBIs_Castillo (19), N.Cruz (44), Hernandez 2 (29). SB_Robles (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, VanMeter, Park, O.Cruz); Washington 6 (Franco, Thomas 2, Robles 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_N.Cruz.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 6 4 1 1 2 6 97 3.43
Crowe, L, 3-5 2 2 2 2 2 4 44 3.53
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 4-10 8 5 1 1 2 12 113 6.06
Rainey, S, 11-14 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.88

PB_Heineman (2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jose Navas; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:51. A_22,575 (41,339).

