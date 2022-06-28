Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
6
1
3
13
Hayes 3b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.263
Reynolds cf
2
0
1
0
2
1
.252
O.Cruz ss
4
0
0
0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|10
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|N.Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|a-García ph-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hernández 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|b-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000_1
|6
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|02x_3
|6
|0
a-pinch hit for Franco in the 8th. b-doubled for Escobar in the 8th. c-walked for Castillo in the 9th. d-singled for Heineman in the 9th.
E_O.Cruz (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Washington 9. 2B_Bell (13), Hernández (17), Hernandez (12). HR_Castillo (8), off Corbin. RBIs_Castillo (19), N.Cruz (44), Hernandez 2 (29). SB_Robles (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, VanMeter, Park, O.Cruz); Washington 6 (Franco, Thomas 2, Robles 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_N.Cruz.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|97
|3.43
|Crowe, L, 3-5
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|44
|3.53
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 4-10
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|12
|113
|6.06
|Rainey, S, 11-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.88
PB_Heineman (2).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jose Navas; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:51. A_22,575 (41,339).
