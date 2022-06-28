Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

1

6

1

3

13 Hayes 3b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.263 Reynolds cf

2

0

1

0

2

1

.252 O.Cruz ss

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 3 13 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263 Reynolds cf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .252 O.Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .244 VanMeter dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Castillo rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .195 c-Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Suwinski lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Heineman c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .179 d-Madris ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .367 Park 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 4 10 Thomas lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Soto rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .224 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .311 N.Cruz dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .244 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249 a-García ph-ss 1 1 0 0 0 0 .333 Hernández 2b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .262 Escobar ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .223 b-Hernandez ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .272 Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .156 Adams c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .192 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228

Pittsburgh 000 001 000_1 6 1 Washington 100 000 02x_3 6 0

a-pinch hit for Franco in the 8th. b-doubled for Escobar in the 8th. c-walked for Castillo in the 9th. d-singled for Heineman in the 9th.

E_O.Cruz (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Washington 9. 2B_Bell (13), Hernández (17), Hernandez (12). HR_Castillo (8), off Corbin. RBIs_Castillo (19), N.Cruz (44), Hernandez 2 (29). SB_Robles (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, VanMeter, Park, O.Cruz); Washington 6 (Franco, Thomas 2, Robles 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 7; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_N.Cruz.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 6 4 1 1 2 6 97 3.43 Crowe, L, 3-5 2 2 2 2 2 4 44 3.53

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 4-10 8 5 1 1 2 12 113 6.06 Rainey, S, 11-14 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 2.88

PB_Heineman (2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jose Navas; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:51. A_22,575 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.