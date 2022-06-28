Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
1
6
1
Totals
32
3
6
3
Hayes 3b
4
0
2
0
Thomas lf
4
0
0
0
Reynolds cf
2
0
1
0
Soto...
READ MORE
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|VanMeter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|García ph-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Madris ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Park 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|02x
|—
|3
E_O.Cruz (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Washington 9. 2B_Bell (13), Hernández (17), Hernandez (12). HR_Castillo (8). SB_Robles (7).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Crowe L,3-5
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin W,4-10
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|12
|Rainey S,11-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jose Navas; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:51. A_22,575 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.