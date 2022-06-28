Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh Washington ab

Pittsburgh Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 32 3 6 3 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 Thomas lf 4 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 2 0 1 0 Soto rf 3 1 1 0 O.Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 N.Cruz dh 4 0 0 1 VanMeter dh 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Castillo rf 3 1 1 1 García ph-ss 1 1 0 0 Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 2 1 1 0 Suwinski lf 4 0 0 0 Escobar ss 3 0 1 0 Heineman c 3 0 1 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 1 2 Madris ph 1 0 1 0 Adrianza 3b 0 0 0 0 Park 2b 4 0 0 0 Adams c 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 001 000 — 1 Washington 100 000 02x — 3

E_O.Cruz (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Washington 9. 2B_Bell (13), Hernández (17), Hernandez (12). HR_Castillo (8). SB_Robles (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Quintana 6 4 1 1 2 6 Crowe L,3-5 2 2 2 2 2 4

Washington Corbin W,4-10 8 5 1 1 2 12 Rainey S,11-14 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jose Navas; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:51. A_22,575 (41,339).

