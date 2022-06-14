Washington 83, Phoenix 65

PHOENIX (65) DeShields 9-21 1-5 21, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Charles 7-14 0-2 19, Diggins-Smith 3-8 5-7 11, Taurasi 3-10 0-0 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Anigwe 2-3 1-2 5, Gustafson 0-2 0-0 0, Peddy 0-4 0-0 0, Simms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 7-16 65. WASHINGTON (83) Clark 4-8 0-0 11, Delle Donne 3-5 0-0 7, Austin 6-11 4-4 16, Atkins 5-15 0-0 13, Cloud 2-5 2-2 6, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 2-6... READ MORE

PHOENIX (65)

DeShields 9-21 1-5 21, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Charles 7-14 0-2 19, Diggins-Smith 3-8 5-7 11, Taurasi 3-10 0-0 9, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Anigwe 2-3 1-2 5, Gustafson 0-2 0-0 0, Peddy 0-4 0-0 0, Simms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 7-16 65.

WASHINGTON (83)

Clark 4-8 0-0 11, Delle Donne 3-5 0-0 7, Austin 6-11 4-4 16, Atkins 5-15 0-0 13, Cloud 2-5 2-2 6, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 2-6 2-2 8, Williams 4-7 2-2 10, Burke 1-4 2-3 4, Machida 0-4 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 30-71 12-13 83.

Phoenix 19 15 17 14 — 65 Washington 21 23 21 18 — 83

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-26 (Charles 5-8, Taurasi 3-9, DeShields 2-5, Gustafson 0-1, Peddy 0-1, Diggins-Smith 0-2), Washington 11-28 (Clark 3-5, Atkins 3-7, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3, Hines-Allen 2-4, Delle Donne 1-2, Austin 0-1, Machida 0-1, Burke 0-2, Cloud 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 35 (DeShields 8), Washington 36 (Austin 10). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Diggins-Smith 8), Washington 23 (Cloud 10). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Washington 14. A_3,088 (4,200)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.