Washington 87, Las Vegas 86

WASHINGTON (87) Clark 8-11 0-0 20, Delle Donne 7-17 3-3 19, Austin 3-4 0-3 6, Atkins 5-16 2-2 15, Cloud 5-10 5-6 16, Hines-Allen 2-5 0-0 5, E.Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Machida 0-1 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 12-16 87. LAS VEGAS (86) Hamby 1-7 3-4 5, Young 7-15 5-5 20, Wilson 6-16 3-3 17, Gray 5-17 2-2 12, Plum 7-18 1-2 20, Plaisance 2-4 0-0 5, Rupert 2-3 0-0 5, Stokes... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (87)

Clark 8-11 0-0 20, Delle Donne 7-17 3-3 19, Austin 3-4 0-3 6, Atkins 5-16 2-2 15, Cloud 5-10 5-6 16, Hines-Allen 2-5 0-0 5, E.Williams 2-3 2-2 6, Machida 0-1 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 12-16 87.

LAS VEGAS (86)

Hamby 1-7 3-4 5, Young 7-15 5-5 20, Wilson 6-16 3-3 17, Gray 5-17 2-2 12, Plum 7-18 1-2 20, Plaisance 2-4 0-0 5, Rupert 2-3 0-0 5, Stokes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-81 14-16 86.

Washington 20 26 17 17 7 — 87 Las Vegas 22 18 20 20 6 — 86

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-30 (Clark 4-6, Atkins 3-9, Delle Donne 2-6, Hines-Allen 1-2, Cloud 1-6, Walker-Kimbrough 0-1), Las Vegas 10-24 (Plum 5-10, Wilson 2-3, Rupert 1-2, Young 1-2, Plaisance 1-3, Gray 0-2, Hamby 0-2). Fouled Out_Washington None, Las Vegas 1 (Hamby). Rebounds_Washington 42 (Delle Donne 10), Las Vegas 38 (Wilson 14). Assists_Washington 24 (Cloud 10), Las Vegas 14 (Gray 6). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Las Vegas 21. A_7,171 (12,000)

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.