Washington 92, Atlanta 74

ATLANTA (74)

Billings 4-6 0-0 8, Wheeler 3-9 0-0 7, Parker 3-7 2-2 8, Howard 2-14 1-2 5, Wallace 2-3 5-6 9, Hillmon 3-3 5-5 11, Mompremier 1-3 0-0 2, Vaughn 1-2 0-0 2, Durr 6-11 0-0 13, McDonald 3-8 0-0 9. Totals 28-66 13-15 74.

WASHINGTON (92)

Clark 1-6 0-0 3, Delle Donne 3-8 5-6 11, Austin 3-5 3-5 9, Atkins 5-8 1-1 15, Cloud 6-7 2-4 18, Hawkins 1-2 0-0 2, Hines-Allen 5-8 0-0 11, Williams 2-4 2-2 6, Machida 2-3 0-0 5, Walker-Kimbrough 3-5 0-0 9, Westbrook 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-58 13-18 92.

Atlanta 20 12 17 25 — 74 Washington 32 20 21 19 — 92

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 5-20 (McDonald 3-4, Durr 1-3, Wheeler 1-4, Billings 0-1, Wallace 0-1, Howard 0-7), Washington 15-25 (Cloud 4-5, Atkins 4-6, Walker-Kimbrough 3-5, Hines-Allen 1-1, Machida 1-1, Westbrook 1-2, Clark 1-3, Delle Donne 0-1, Hawkins 0-1). Fouled Out_Atlanta 1 (Billings), Washington None. Rebounds_Atlanta 26 (Mompremier, Parker 5), Washington 30 (Austin, Hines-Allen 7). Assists_Atlanta 19 (Durr 4), Washington 24 (Machida 5). Total Fouls_Atlanta 16, Washington 18. A_3,517 (4,200)

